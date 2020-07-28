State police investigate after East St. Louis officers shoot man outside night club

UPDATED at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday with additional details.

EAST ST. LOUIS — Two East St. Louis police officers shot a man outside a nightclub early Tuesday and the Illinois State Police are investigating.

State police Sgt. Christopher "Joey" Watson gave a brief account of the shooting, explaining that East St. Louis police officers were on foot patrol near the Da Beno Nite Club. In a parking lot, the officers saw a car and one of its occupants had a gun in his hand. Police gave verbal commands and then two officers fired shots, Watson said.

One man was hit in the shoulder. No officers were hurt. The injured man was treated at a hospital, Watson said.

State police gave no additional information, such as if the gunman had pointed the weapon at officers.

The shooting happened about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday outside the club at 6830 State Street.

The police chief in East St. Louis, Kendall Perry Sr., did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Police chased a car from the club and saw a man jump out near 68th Street, authorities said. He was spotted running north and a police dog was brought in to help search a wooded area, authorities said. Their search focused on an area near Marybelle Avenue.

