State police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Collinsville

Illinois State Police were called to investigate a fatal shooting involving police officers Tuesday night in Collinsville.
The Collinsville Police Department contacted ISP around 10 p.m. to investigate the shooting in the 100 block of Arnold Street, according to ISP Trooper Josh Korando.
Additional information about the incident was not released early Thursday morning.
Dana Rieck
