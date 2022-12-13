State prosecutor, judge question letters, motives of witness who recanted in Lamar Johnson trial

ST. LOUIS — Circuit Court Judge David Mason and a state prosecutor on Tuesday questioned the credibility of letters written by a witness who Monday testified he was pressured by police to implicate Lamar Johnson in a murder some 30 years ago.

Tuesday marked the second day of the hearing to consider overturning the conviction of Lamar Johnson, who is serving a life sentence. The Circuit Attorney made the motion August; Judge Mason will make the decision.

Johnson is expected to testify, his attorneys said Tuesday.

In court, Assistant Attorney General Tristin Estep questioned if witness Greg Elking changed his story because he wanted to come forward about police coercion —or because he feared being known as a snitch.

Elking and Johnson corresponded by letter while they were each incarcerated, and communicated about Johnson's prosecution and murder conviction.

“I don’t know if he’s the shooter or not. I still don’t know today. But I know this: that I did not know who the shooters was and I was told who they were and it was wrong for that to take place," said Greg Elking, who was on the porch when Marcus Boyd was shot and killed in 1994.

Estep, who formerly worked in the Circuit Attorney’s Office, also spent the morning and early afternoon going through discrepancies in Elking’s various affidavits, including seeing a person who had a "lazy eye," how tall the assailants were and the type of gun Elking says he saw.

Elking admitted to being a crack cocaine user at the time of the murder and over the years, but testified he was now sober.

“I try the best of my ability to tell you the truth. That’s all I want to tell you,” testified Elking, in response to to Estep. “You saying to me that I’m a liar. I don’t just go around lying.”

Estep: "My question to you is has your memory of the details changed?"

Elking: "I think that at times I might say one thing and say another, but the whole thing is I’m just telling you the truth to the best of my memory."