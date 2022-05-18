State senator from Glen Carbon confirmed as U.S. attorney for southern Illinois

An Illinois state senator from Glen Carbon was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday to take over as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.

Sen. Rachelle Aud Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, was nominated last month by President Joe Biden for the post. She was among five nominees for U.S. attorney posts across the nation, including one for southern Illinois. Crowe was unanimously confirmed by the Senate.

Crowe, a former assistant state's attorney in Madison County, has been a state senator since 2019. She would have faced reelection in November.

She also was previously an associate at three law firms, earning her law degree from St. Louis University in 2000. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 1996.

Crowe is replacing U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft, who was appointed to the post in 2018.