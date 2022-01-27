State sues former St. Louis mayor candidate for failing to file fundraising reports

JEFFERSON CITY — State ethics regulators have taken an unsuccessful candidate for St. Louis mayor to court seeking more than $15,000 after he failed to file fundraising reports.

Johnathan McFarland, 43, is accused of either missing the filing date or not filing campaign finance reports during his 2017 bid for mayor as a Green Party candidate.

McFarland said Thursday he was unaware of the lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday in Cole County Circuit Court by the Missouri Attorney General’s office.

“I have not been served so I don’t exactly what to do right now,” McFarland said.

As a candidate for mayor in 2017, he called for directing tax incentives to low-income areas of the city and the creation of city-sponsored after-school programs.

He came in fourth in the general election with 2.1% of the vote in an election that saw former Mayor Lyda Krewson elected to her first and only term as the city’s leader.

McFarland, who also ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate and St. Louis alderman in Ward 6 said he has no plans to seek office in 2022.

The lawsuit cites numerous examples of attempts by the MEC to collect late fees related to his failure to file reports detailing how much money he was raising and spending in his mayoral bid.

“McFarland failed to avail himself of his administrative remedies,” the lawsuit said.

