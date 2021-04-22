State troopers to help patrol St. Louis highways after latest I-70 shootings

The latest victim was a 17-year-old boy shot in the shoulder, hand and leg about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday as he drove east on I-70 near Goodfellow Boulevard. He told officers he was driving when he heard the shots and then felt pain. The teen was in critical condition at a hospital Wednesday, authorities said.

Police have released no information on a suspect or possible motive in those shootings.

Hayden said, however, that most highway shootings aren't instances of road rage or random violence. He said most are between people who know each other.

"Through the investigations, it would appear as though the victims and potential suspects are people who are at least loosely acquainted with each other," Hayden said in the statement.

Solving highway shootings can be tough. "Difficulties arise," Hayden said, "when the victims don’t see who was shooting at them, and when any ballistic evidence is potentially scattered on the highway or in the car from which the shots were fired."

The police department released the chief's statement but said he was not available to take any questions about the shootings or the highway patrol's expanded role.