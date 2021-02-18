 Skip to main content
Ste. Genevieve County woman gets 16 months for embezzling nearly $250K
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — A former employee of a Ste. Genevieve County excavating company was sentenced Thursday to 16 months in prison and was ordered to repay nearly $250,000, prosecutors said.

Kala Childress was employed as an administrative clerk by Bloomsdale Excavating Company Inc. and oversaw credit card accounts, her plea agreement says. In 2017 and 2018, she sent payments from company credit cards to her personal accounts or accounts controlled by her, including Pay Pal accounts, her plea says.

She pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau on Feb. 18, 2020, to four counts of wire fraud. She was indicted in 2019.

