Ste. Genevieve County woman gets 16 months for embezzling nearly $250K

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — A former employee of a Ste. Genevieve County excavating company was sentenced Thursday to 16 months in prison and was ordered to repay nearly $250,000, prosecutors said.

Kala Childress was employed as an administrative clerk by Bloomsdale Excavating Company Inc. and oversaw credit card accounts, her plea agreement says. In 2017 and 2018, she sent payments from company credit cards to her personal accounts or accounts controlled by her, including Pay Pal accounts, her plea says.

She pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau on Feb. 18, 2020, to four counts of wire fraud. She was indicted in 2019.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.