Ste. Genevieve man killed when minivan overturns on I-55
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. — A 70-year-old man was fatally injured Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near Ste. Genevieve, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The patrol said Taylor was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Uplander minivan north on I-55 about 9:40 a.m. Tuesday when it ran off the left side of the interstate, south of Highway O.

Taylor overcorrected, and the minivan ran off the right side of the interstate. He overcorrected again, the patrol said, sending the minivan off the left side of the interstate again.

Taylor was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. The minivan overturned Taylor was thrown out. He died at a hospital.

Sports