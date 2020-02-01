You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Steelville, Mo., man killed in rollover crash on I-44 near 141
0 comments

Steelville, Mo., man killed in rollover crash on I-44 near 141

Support local journalism for 99¢

ST. LOUIS COUNTY  — A Steelville, Missouri, man was killed Friday evening when his vehicle traveled off Interstate 44 and then overturned when he steered back onto the roadway.

Troy C. Kennedy, 28, was eastbound on I-44 just west of Route 141 about 6:51 p.m. when his pickup truck traveled off the right edge of the roadway, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report. 

According to the report, Kennedy turned back on to the roadway and his truck overturned several times, ejecting him. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.  

Kennedy was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report. 

Fatal crash
0 comments

Tags

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports