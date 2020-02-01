Steelville, Mo., man killed in rollover crash on I-44 near 141

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Steelville, Missouri, man was killed Friday evening when his vehicle traveled off Interstate 44 and then overturned when he steered back onto the roadway.
Troy C. Kennedy, 28, was eastbound on I-44 just west of Route 141 about 6:51 p.m. when his pickup truck traveled off the right edge of the roadway, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report.
According to the report, Kennedy turned back on to the roadway and his truck overturned several times, ejecting him. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Kennedy was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
