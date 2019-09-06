ST. LOUIS — Bill Miller, chief of staff to former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, was sentenced Friday to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of probation for his role in pay-to-play schemes. He was not fined.
Miller, 54, was one of three county officials charged in connection with Stenger’s efforts to award county business to political donors.
Miller, who pleaded guilty in May to aiding and abetting the deprivation of honest services via wire fraud, faced 15 to 21 months in prison under the recommended federal sentencing guidelines.
Before joining the Stenger administration, Miller was an administrative law judge from January to June 2017 and acting policy director for then-Gov. Jay Nixon from May 2015 to January 2017. His family owns the Missourian Publishing Company in Washington, Missouri.
Sheila Sweeney, the former chief executive of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, was sentenced Aug. 16 to probation and fined $20,000 for misprision of a felony, or failing to report Stenger’s schemes. She faced four to 10 months in prison under the guidelines.
Stenger was sentenced Aug. 10 to 46 months in prison and fined $250,000 after pleading guilty to three counts of honest services fraud and paying $130,000 in restitution.
Stenger, a Democrat, had admitted a series of schemes to reward campaign donors, including businessman John Rallo.
Businessman John Rallo has also pleaded guilty in the case and is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 15.
This story will be updated.