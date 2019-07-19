ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — The stepson of a Missouri Ku Klux Klan leader killed in 2017 was sentenced Friday to a total 59 years in prison in connection with his death.
Paul E. Jinkerson Jr. was convicted in May by a St. Francois County jury of involuntary manslaughter, abandonment of a corpse, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence in the fatal shooting of Frank Ancona Jr. on Feb. 9, 2017.
Jinkerson's mother, Malissa Ancona, was sentenced to life in prison earlier this year upon pleading guilty to shooting Frank Ancona Jr. She admitted to firing both shots that killed Ancona after initially blaming her stepson and a mysterious second man for his death and telling a series of changing stories about what happened. She also admitted to cleaning up the bloody crime scene and dumping Ancona's body near Belgrade, Mo., and said her son helped with that.
At his trial, Jinkerson denied he had any role in the shooting but admitted that he helped in the cleanup.
Detective Sgt. Matt Wampler of the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department took jurors through Ancona's changing statements to investigators and said she did not know how to operate a shotgun that she admitted to using to fire the second shot, the Park Hills Daily Journal reported.
Ancona, 51, was imperial wizard of the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.