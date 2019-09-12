St. Louis County police are distributing stickers for homes and cars that could alert officers to people with autism, Alzheimer's or other conditions that might make it difficult for them to communicate with police.
The program, announced Thursday, is similar to what a handful of other agencies have tried but with one big difference: The stickers won't list each condition by name. Instead, police will use a color code and not publicize which condition gets which color.
Sgt. Benjamin Granda said, "It is something that could potentially save lives in how we communicate with someone in stressful situations."
The stickers in the back window of a car or near the front door of a home could be "the red flag" for the officer to approach the occupant who is nonverbal in a different way.
Elsewhere around the country, there have been reports of people getting hurt or killed when police reportedly gave commands not knowing the person couldn't understand them. Granda said no particular incident locally spurred the department's decision to hand out the stickers.
Keeping the condition off the sticker in St. Louis County means the driver, for example, doesn't have to worry about being targeted by a criminal who spots it on a highway, police said.
Stickers will have a specific color to note when someone is deaf, autistic, diabetic, blind or has Alzheimer's or epilepsy or uses a service animal.
The St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Research and Analysis came up with the program after looking at how a handful of other agencies do it. "It will also make the citizens more comfortable so they don't have to explain themselves," said Faith Kistler, police analyst with the bureau. Officials also hope the stickers give caregivers some reassurance.
Marissa Williams, a research associate with the bureau, added that people were generally supportive of how similar programs worked elsewhere but some didn't like having the condition listed on the sticker, which is a big reason the county opted to use a more private system.
The sticker program is voluntary, Granda said. Residents can get one at any county police precinct or ask a dispatcher to bring one to their home.