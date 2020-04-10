You are the owner of this article.
STL police shooting reported after man fired shots from barricade in Carondelet
STL police shooting reported after man fired shots from barricade in Carondelet

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police say there was a police shooting in a Carondelet neighborhood Friday afternoon where a man fired shots while barricaded in a home. 

Police say no officers were injured, but did not immediately provide details on who was shot or the extent of any injuries.

The shooting happened after police said around noon Friday that a man was firing shots from inside a home in the 900 block of Bellerive Boulevard.

Multiple streets were closed in the area and several residences had been evacuated, police said. 

Police said the barricade may have been connected to an earlier burglary in the same home. 

By 1:45 p.m., police said the area was secured and safe.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

