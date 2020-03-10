STL polling place relocated after man backs car into building, threatens to kill workers

Police soon arrived and the man was taken into custody, and was driven to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

Because of the police investigation and a need for cleanup, the city's Board of Election Commissioners decided just before 11 a.m. to relocate the polling location for precincts 1, 4, 5 and 8 in Ward 22.

The polling place is now located at Pierre Laclede Junior Career Academy, 5821 Kennerly Avenue, about a mile away in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. The school was already a polling place for other precincts in the area, Stoff said.

There was an about 45 minute gap between the church closing and the new poling place becoming operational by noon, Stoff said.

The voting machines in the church were not damaged by water being poured on them, but different machines were used in the new location as a precaution, Stoff said.

The parking lot of the original poling place was blocked off by cones Tuesday afternoon and signs and workers directed voters to the new location.

Election Judge Hickerson said the incident was the worst thing he's seen over his four or five years working at polls.