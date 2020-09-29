Stolen car fleeing police in Madison County crashes into drainage canal, killing one person

UPDATED at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with additional details from Illinois State Police.

EDWARDSVILLE — One person was killed and another was seriously injured early Tuesday after two vehicles being chased by police ran off a highway and one submerged in a drainage canal at Interstate 270 and Interstate 255, authorities said.

The two vehicles were among several that police had chased after a break-in at a Wood River car dealership on Edwardsville Road around 1 a.m. Illinois State Police said four of the vehicles were stolen from the dealership and that a fifth vehicle with the suspects had been stolen in a separate incident.

State police said officers from Roxana were in pursuit of the vehicles speeding south on I-255. As they approached Gateway Commerce, the vehicles were estimated to be traveling in excess of 100 mph, authorities said. Dispatchers told officers that the vehicles may have left a dealership where burglar alarms sounded.