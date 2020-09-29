Stolen car fleeing police in Madison County crashes into drainage canal, killing one person

UPDATED at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with additional details from Illinois State Police.
EDWARDSVILLE — One person was killed and another was seriously injured early Tuesday after two vehicles being chased by police ran off a highway and one submerged in a drainage canal at Interstate 270 and Interstate 255, authorities said.
The two vehicles were among several that police had chased after a break-in at a Wood River car dealership on Edwardsville Road around 1 a.m. Illinois State Police said four of the vehicles were stolen from the dealership and that a fifth vehicle with the suspects had been stolen in a separate incident.
State police said officers from Roxana were in pursuit of the vehicles speeding south on I-255. As they approached Gateway Commerce, the vehicles were estimated to be traveling in excess of 100 mph, authorities said. Dispatchers told officers that the vehicles may have left a dealership where burglar alarms sounded.
Two of the stolen vehicles collided as the drivers attempted to enter the ramp to I-270, state police said. One of the vehicles, a 2015 Ford Edge, careened into the drainage canal. The driver of the Edge was seen trying to swim from the wreckage and a Roxana officer went into the water to assist him, state police said. But the officer lost sight of the suspect. His body was found in the water about 4 a.m. He was not identified by authorities Tuesday.
The driver of the vehicle that collided with the Edge was thrown from the car, authorities said. That driver, a 16-year-old boy from St. Louis, was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter with life-threatening injuries, state police said. The teenager was driving a 2014 Dodge Dart.
No officers were hurt.
The incident is under investigation by the state police. A manager of the car dealership did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.