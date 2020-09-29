Stolen car fleeing police in Madison County crashes into retention pond, killing one person

UPDATED at 11 a.m. with details from Wood River police
EDWARDSVILLE — One person was killed and another was injured early Tuesday after two vehicles being chased by police ran off a highway and one submerged in a ravine at Interstate 270 and Interstate 255, authorities said.
The two vehicles were among several that police had chased after an apparent break-in at a Wood River car dealership on Edwardsville Road around 1 a.m. Wood River police Chief Brad Wells said the vehicles had been stolen from the dealership.
Two of the vehicles crashed along Illinois 255 near Gateway Commerce Center Drive, police said.
The Illinois State Police said officers from Roxana were in pursuit of five vehicles speeding south on I-255. As they approached Gateway Commerce, the vehicles were estimated to be traveling in excess of 100 mph, authorities said. Dispatchers told officers that the vehicles may have left a dealership where burglar alarms sounded.
After two of the cars ran off the highway, one was partly underwater in the ravine. Divers pulled one body from the water. Another person was taken to a hospital by a medical helicopter.
No officers were hurt.
Authorities have not released information about the person who died.
The incident is under investigation by the state police. A manager of the car dealership, Federico Chrysler, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
Wood River police Chief Brad Wells said his officers were alerted to the commercial burglar alarm and told that several vehicles sped off the lot. He said officers from Roxana, Hartford, South Roxana and East Alton helped his officers. They found a broken window at the dealership and evidence showing someone had gotten inside.
A Roxana officer saw several vehicles heading south on I-255 from Illinois Route 143 at high speed, Wells said. The vehicles had been stolen from the dealership, Wells said.
