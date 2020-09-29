Stolen car fleeing police in Madison County crashes into retention pond, killing one person

UPDATED at 11 a.m. with details from Wood River police

EDWARDSVILLE — One person was killed and another was injured early Tuesday after two vehicles being chased by police ran off a highway and one submerged in a ravine at Interstate 270 and Interstate 255, authorities said.

The two vehicles were among several that police had chased after an apparent break-in at a Wood River car dealership on Edwardsville Road around 1 a.m. Wood River police Chief Brad Wells said the vehicles had been stolen from the dealership.

Two of the vehicles crashed along Illinois 255 near Gateway Commerce Center Drive, police said.

The Illinois State Police said officers from Roxana were in pursuit of five vehicles speeding south on I-255. As they approached Gateway Commerce, the vehicles were estimated to be traveling in excess of 100 mph, authorities said. Dispatchers told officers that the vehicles may have left a dealership where burglar alarms sounded.

After two of the cars ran off the highway, one was partly underwater in the ravine. Divers pulled one body from the water. Another person was taken to a hospital by a medical helicopter.

No officers were hurt.