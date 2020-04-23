Stolen Overland police car recovered in Bridgeton, suspect taken into custody

OVERLAND — An Overland police car stolen late Wednesday was later recovered in Bridgeton and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.

Overland police Chief Andy Mackey said the car wasn't damaged and the items inside, such as a computer and shotgun, were untouched.

The theft happened about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. An Overland police officer thought he had locked the car when he ran after a suspect in the 9700 block of Lackland Avenue. When he returned, the car was gone.

The officer had been running after a man he considered suspicious, but didn't catch him. Police said another man stole the car.

When details of the missing patrol car were shared with neighboring police agencies, St. Ann police spotted it traveling on St. Charles Rock Road, Mackey said. St. Ann police tried to force the driver to stop, but he sped into Bridgeton.

Police in Bridgeton eventually arrested the driver without incident after he come to a stop on a dead-end street, Bridgeton police Capt. Dennis Fitzgerald said.

Mackey said the man is in his 40s. Overland police plan to seek charges against him on Thursday.

