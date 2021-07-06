Stolen prosthetic leg returned, suspect still at large following beating in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A prosthetic leg has been returned to a man who was beaten last week by a suspect who took the leg and remains at large, police said.

St. Louis police received a call for a fight Friday morning and found a 56-year-old man with minor injuries to his hands and head near Klocke Street and Louisiana Avenue.

The man said someone struck him from behind, assaulted him and stole his phone, money and prosthetic leg before fleeing.

Police said Tuesday a preliminary investigation revealed the men were acquaintances and the fight may have stemmed from stolen money or a failed drug deal.

The man who stole the leg, described as being roughly 5-foot-9 and between 25 and 30 years old, is still being sought by officers.

It wasn't clear how the victim was able to get his leg back.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.