'Strike force' means money, other resources for battle against violent drug crime in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis will soon receive $600,000 and other resources as part of a new joint federal, state and local "strike force" targeting gangs, drug dealing and drug-related murders and overdoses, officials said Tuesday.

The formation of the "Gateway Strike Force" means St. Louis is now one of just 19 cities across the country with an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force — a designation that will bring an infusion of money, technology and staff for years, officials said.

The strike force will focus on dismantling gangs, particularly those linked to murders and drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen said.

St. Louis police Chief John Hayden said he expected the strike force to have a "meaningful effect" on the 472 drug-related deaths that he said occurred last year, including about 375 overdose deaths. Hayden said at least half of the homicides and aggravated assaults in St. Louis have a connection to drugs.

Richard Quinn, head of the FBI's St. Louis office, said the the strike force was the "logical evolution" of existing cooperation between agencies. Quinn said it would mean an exponential increase in funding and would close the gap between investigations in the St. Louis area and southern Illinois.