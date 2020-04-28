You are the owner of this article.
'Strike force' means money, other resources for battle against violent drug crime in St. Louis
'Strike force' means money, other resources for battle against violent drug crime in St. Louis

Gateway Strike Force

U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen and other federal, state and local officials announce the formation of the Gateway Strike Force in front of the federal courthouse in St. Louis on April 28, 2020.

 Robert Patrick

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis will soon receive $600,000 and other resources as part of a new joint federal, state and local "strike force" targeting gangs, drug dealing and drug-related murders and overdoses, officials said Tuesday.

The formation of the "Gateway Strike Force" means St. Louis is now one of just 19 cities across the country with an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force — a designation that will bring an infusion of money, technology and staff for years, officials said.

The strike force will focus on dismantling gangs, particularly those linked to murders and drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen said.

St. Louis police Chief John Hayden said he expected the strike force to have a "meaningful effect" on the 472 drug-related deaths that he said occurred last year, including about 375 overdose deaths. Hayden said at least half of the homicides and aggravated assaults in St. Louis have a connection to drugs.

Richard Quinn, head of the FBI's St. Louis office, said the the strike force was the "logical evolution" of existing cooperation between agencies. Quinn said it would mean an exponential increase in funding and would close the gap between investigations in the St. Louis area and southern Illinois.

The Mississippi River marks the boundary between federal court districts, U.S. Attorney's offices and the jurisdiction of many federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. Investigators sometimes are frustrated when their targets flee across the state line to avoid capture or prosecution.

Jensen said that over 100 officers and federal agents would be stationed "under one roof" in St. Louis County, which will facilitate cooperation. He predicted a dramatic increase both in the number of gang prosecutions and the speed of them. There will be a satellite office in the Metro East.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Delworth, who heads the OCDETF office in St. Louis, said that an initial infusion of $600,000 would be supplemented annually, and that the strike force would also bring an increase in the availability of tracking devices, wiretaps and undercover agents.

The strike force includes the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the IRS criminal investigations division, the Missouri Highway Patrol, the Illinois State Police, the Missouri National Guard St. Louis city and county police, St. Charles city and county police and other area police departments. 

