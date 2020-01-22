Student, 17, accused of bringing loaded gun to Normandy High School

UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with more details on the arrest.

NORMANDY — A 17-year-old Normandy High School student is being held on $75,000 cash bail after being accused of bringing a loaded 9 mm pistol to school Tuesday.

Christian Fredrick faces two felony charges in St. Louis County: unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. Fredrick lives in the 4000 block of Jenny Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County, according to online court documents.

In November, the gun was reported stolen to the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department, said Maj. Ron Martin, assistant chief of police for the North County Police Cooperative.

Normandy High School is located at 6701 St. Charles Rock Road.

Sharifah Sims-Williams, a Normandy schools spokeswoman, said the school's resource officer noticed Fredrick wasn't in class Tuesday but was elsewhere on the campus, Sims-Williams said. Fredrick ran when the resource officer approached to talk with him. The officer caught up with him and discovered the gun while placing him under arrest, she said.