COTTLEVILLE — A high school student was arrested Friday for bringing a gun to a basketball game attended by 1,500 spectators.

In a message to parents, Francis Howell School District Superintendent Kenneth Roumpos praised the actions of another student who knew about the gun and reported it to a school resource officer.

The game was between Francis Howell North and Francis Howell Central high schools; it was played at Francis Howell Central.

According to the statement, the officer and school administrators isolated the student until the student's parents could arrive. The gun was found and the student was arrested by Cottleville Police. The statement said that no threats had been made.