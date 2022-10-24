Student killed in St. Louis school shooting loved art and was 'always smiling'

ST. LOUIS — Alexandria Bell, 16, loved art and was constantly smiling, friends and a teacher said.
The sophomore was one of three people shot and killed after a former student opened fire inside the school around 9 a.m. Monday. Authorities have not identified Bell, but several friends and family members did.
Bell’s father, Andre Bell, who lives in California, said he was still trying to find out what happened.
“I know the same amount that you know,” he said.
The scene unfolded early Monday as a gunman, later identified as 19-year-old Orlando Harris, entered Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and opened fire, killing Bell and health teacher Jean Kuczka.
Police descended on the school, shooting and killing Harris, as students filed out with their hands raised.
Dozens of parents gathered in a nearby Schnucks parking lot around 10:30 a.m. trying to reunite with their children.
Alexandria’s mother, Keisha Acres, was one of those parents. She said at the time her daughter’s phone location pinged as still inside the school and she hadn’t heard from her.
“I have no clue what happened, but I just know my daughter is missing,” she said. “I can’t find her. She’s not answering her phone. It’s going straight to voicemail. Everybody’s leaving, and my baby is not found.”
Acres said her daughter knew her mother’s phone number by heart.
“I know Alex would know to call my phone. She would borrow a random phone to say, ‘Mama, I’m OK.’”
Sophomore Je’rya Luster and her sister, freshman Je’rese Luster, were in the Schnucks parking lot, where students were led after the shooting, when they learned Alexandria had died.
They said they’ve known Bell since they were in middle school.
“I just want her to come back,” Je’rya said through tears. “She was just like me. I just want her back.”
Je’rese Luster said whenever she and Alexandria saw each other they would do a secret handshake.
“She was always smiling,” Je’rese said.
A woman who said Alexandria was one of her dance students was crying as she walked near the school Monday. The woman asked not to be identified.
She said Alexandria was a spirited, gifted dancer.
“She was a beautiful young lady,” said the woman. “She loved art.”
