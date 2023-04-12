GRANITE CITY — Students at Granite City High School were dismissed early Wednesday after a false report of a threat was made at the district.

The school was placed on lockdown as police began searching it around 9:30 a.m., and all students were deemed safe. The district did not say what the threat was.

A spokesperson for Illinois State Police told KTVI (Fox2) that at least 12 districts across Illinois received threats on Wednesday.

Students were picked up off Granite City High School's State Street exit, and parents were asked to stay in their car when they arrived. Final students were set to be released at noon.