You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Suburban Chicago man admits traveling to St. Louis area for sex with teen
0 comments

Suburban Chicago man admits traveling to St. Louis area for sex with teen

Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS — A man from the Chicago suburbs faces five years in federal prison after he admitted traveling to the St. Louis area to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Michael Anderson, 32, claimed he was 19 and a St. Louis-area resident when he first began communicating with the girl via Snapchat in July, his plea agreement said. Between July 30 and Aug. 3, the girl sneaked out of her house to meet and have sex with Anderson at local hotels, his plea said.

Anderson, of Wheaton, Illinois, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to a charge of traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. In the plea, both prosecutors and Anderson's lawyers agreed to recommend five years in prison when he's sentenced later this year.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports