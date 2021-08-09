 Skip to main content
Suit by former Madison County employees alleges conspiracy to fire them
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials, a judge and sheriff conspired to have a former top administrator and internet technology director fired from their jobs last year, according to a lawsuit filed here last week.

Douglas Hulme, former Madison County administrator, and Robert Dorman, former internet technology director, sued 21 current and former officials Friday in Madison County Circuit Court, alleging the two were terminated based on "false and unsupported accusations of improper conduct and in some cases alleged criminal misconduct."

Read: Douglas Hulme and Robert Dorman v Madison County

The defendants named in the lawsuit include Madison County Circuit Judge William Mudge and his wife, former State's Attorney Tom Gibbons, Sheriff John D. Lakin and Treasurer Chris Slusser.

Dorman and Hulme had alleged political campaign activity by county officials while on the job in 2017 in violation of county ordinances, according to a news release from Hulme. A public corruption task force found "widespread prohibited political activity by county officials on county time and on county equipment."

Dorman and Hulme were accused of improperly accessing employee emails and using information in a pay-for-play scheme, according to the Belleville News-Democrat. The Illinois attorney general’s office did not charge the men but the Madison County board voted to fire them in April 2020.

A representative for the Madison County defendants could not be reached for comment.

Dave Tanzyus succeeded Hulme as Madison County's chief administrator this year.

Dorman and Hulme's lawsuit seeks at least $50,000 in damages.

