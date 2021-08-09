Suit by former Madison County employees alleges conspiracy to fire them

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials, a judge and sheriff conspired to have a former top administrator and internet technology director fired from their jobs last year, according to a lawsuit filed here last week.

Douglas Hulme, former Madison County administrator, and Robert Dorman, former internet technology director, sued 21 current and former officials Friday in Madison County Circuit Court, alleging the two were terminated based on "false and unsupported accusations of improper conduct and in some cases alleged criminal misconduct."

The defendants named in the lawsuit include Madison County Circuit Judge William Mudge and his wife, former State's Attorney Tom Gibbons, Sheriff John D. Lakin and Treasurer Chris Slusser.

Dorman and Hulme had alleged political campaign activity by county officials while on the job in 2017 in violation of county ordinances, according to a news release from Hulme. A public corruption task force found "widespread prohibited political activity by county officials on county time and on county equipment."