Suit filed against St. Louis driver accused of fleeing police, killing girl in crash

ST. LOUIS — The parents of a teenage girl killed in March by a motorist fleeing police have filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the driver charged in her death.

Samantha "Sam" Washington, 17, of St. Ann, died when a car she was riding in was struck by a fleeing car at West Florissant and Shreve avenues.

The man charged with causing the crash is Arrieon Dreshaun Watson, 25, of the 1200 block of Baden Avenue. St. Louis prosecutors charged Watson with second-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest.

Washington's parents, Lattina Scott of St. Ann and Tyrone Washington of Ferguson, filed suit against Watson in St. Louis Circuit Court on Wednesday. The suit seeks at least $25,000 from Watson, who is being held without bail at the city jail.

"I hate that his actions resulted in my daughter's death," Scott said. "I don't think that was in his plans. I don't think he feels good about it. I think he made a mistake that ended in tragedy."

The parents claim Watson killed their daughter in the crash about 9:30 p.m. March 13 after fleeing a police traffic stop and running a red light just outside Bellefontaine Cemetery, in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood.

The suit says Watson was speeding in a residential area without headlights and then ran a stoplight at Shreve and West Florissant, hitting a car in which Washington was a passenger.

Washington worked at a Chipotle restaurant. She was a senior at Ritenour High School and took time off after giving birth to her son, Samuel, but hoped to get back in school in time to graduate in May, Scott said. Washington's baby was 6 months old when Washington died. He turned 1 in September and is being raised by Scott, with help from Washington's siblings.

"Sam was a good kid," Scott, 46, told the Post-Dispatch on Friday. "If someone didn't have shoes or clothes, she'd ask to go to the store and get them shoes. She would go without something to help someone else."

On the night she died, Washington was heading to a music video shoot being done by a friend.

According to a probable cause statement from St. Louis police Officer Michael Flatley, officers had tried to pull over a speeding 2014 Cadillac SRX that was heading the wrong way on a one-way street near Harney Avenue. Police turned on the police car's emergency equipment and pulled their car behind the Cadillac. Watson sped away and turned off the Cadillac's headlights, Flatley said.

Police followed the car and saw it hit a Toyota Avalon. The Avalon was making a left turn onto Shreve from westbound West Florissant when it was hit, police said.

Washington was thrown from the Avalon and died of her injuries. Washington lived with Scott in the 4000 block of Esseldale Drive in St. Ann. Her baby boy was staying with Scott the night Washington was killed.

Police said Watson ran off after the crash. Officers arrested him as he ran from a nearby gangway. He told police he had been driving 80-100 mph when the car crashed. The Cadillac had been stolen in Madison County, police said. Watson had a pending case in Perry County, Missouri, for tampering with a motor vehicle, delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Scott said two police officers were kind to her at the crime scene but that otherwise no one from the city has contacted her to give condolences.

Scott said she hopes the wrongful-death suit brings awareness to the case and the problem with cars fleeing police in St. Louis.

No one is listed in court records yet to represent Watson in the lawsuit. Watson is the only defendant named in the lawsuit.

His attorney in the criminal case, Richard King, declined to comment. In addition to the three original charges, court records show that Watson was indicted a month after the crash on two more charges as well — tampering with a motor vehicle and armed criminal action.