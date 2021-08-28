Sullivan man killed in St. Francois County crash

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — A man from Sullivan was killed early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
A 2015 GMC Yukon being driven on Highway CC east of Cole Road by Jacob E. Niedbalski, 29, traveled off the right side of the road, hit a rock embankment and overturned, the patrol said.
Niedbalski, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.
The accident happened at 2:40 a.m.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
