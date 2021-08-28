 Skip to main content
Sullivan man killed in St. Francois County crash
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — A man from Sullivan was killed early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

A 2015 GMC Yukon being driven on Highway CC east of Cole Road by Jacob E. Niedbalski, 29, traveled off the right side of the road, hit a rock embankment and overturned, the patrol said.

Niedbalski, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.

The accident happened at 2:40 a.m.

