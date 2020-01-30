Sullivan man who went by 'nudefarmer2' gets 10 years in federal prison for child porn

SULLIVAN — A man from Sullivan was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of receiving child pornography.

Robert Wilfred Boevingloh, 76, pleaded guilty in October. Prosecutors say he knowingly received more than 600 images containing child porn between January 2016 and February 2017.

In a court filing seeking to keep Boevingloh in jail after his arrest, prosecutors say he came to the attention of authorities after a teen told child advocates that he'd been molested multiple times by Boevingloh.

They go on to claim that Boevingloh discussed collecting and trading child pornography with others online, as well as his "sexual attraction to young children." They say investigators found videos of Boevingloh and a younger man engaged in sexual activity with Boevingloh's dog and horse and say one of his Skype usernames was "nudefarmer2."