A trooper with the Missouri Highway Patrol looks over the car that struck Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Sgt. Peggy Vassallo, 53, at the intersection of Lindbergh Boulevard and Old Jamestown Road on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Sgt. Peggy Vassallo in a photo from the department's Facebook page.
"Exhaustive investigations were conducted by St. Louis County Police Department and the office of the prosecuting attorney," Bell's press release said. "Information generated by these reports showed discrepancies from the initial findings recorded under an assistant prosecuting attorney who left the office prior to the current administration."
Bell's release, which included a detailed timeline leading up to the Aug. 24, 2015, crash near the old Jamestown Mall, pushes back on a narrative established by police and the former assistant prosecutor assigned to the case. Bell's office said the accident reconstruction was conducted by a "close friend of Sgt. Vassallo since their time in the academy."
Bell's office did not identify the former county prosecutor or the investigator.
Surveillance video from a nearby Metro bus showed Vassallo was struck after taking three to four steps from the vehicle into a right turn lane, the release said. Waites was going 36 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time.
"The report concludes that defendant had changed lanes to avoid the stopped vehicles, never saw the victim and that there was no evidence of negligent or aberrant driving by the defendant," the release said.
Waites willingly gave police her cellphone, an analysis of which revealed she had not used it for three minutes and 43 seconds before the crash, Bell's office said.
"Ms. Waites was very upset but cooperative," Bell's release said. "She voluntarily gave her cellphone to officers for examination, she voluntarily submitted to drug and alcohol tests, which were negative. She has no criminal history and repeatedly stated that she never saw the victim because of the glare of the sun."
The original charges filed against Waites included a probable cause statement that was inaccurate, the release said.
Waites lawyer Bryan Johnson told the Post-Dispatch on Tuesday: “We’re very saddened by the situation. Our hearts go out to the injured party in this case. She's beside herself with grief. She sends out her prayers to that family.”
Vassallo had been a St. Louis County police officer for 13 years before going to Bellefontaine Neighbors, where among other things she had been a community relations officer and involved in various youth outreach activities.
Family members and police officers from across the region gather for Bellefontaine Neighbors police sergeant Peggy Vassallo at her funeral on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2015 at Grace Church in Maryland Heights. Sgt. Vassallo was killed in a traffic accident on Monday.
