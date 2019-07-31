SUNSET HILLS • Police advised residents to stay inside their homes Wednesday morning while they search for a man in the area of West Watson Road and Robyn Road. Police declined to give further details as to why they are searching for him.
At about 9:36 a.m. police confirmed they were still searching for the man. The man is described as a white man with a shaved head wearing blue jeans and carrying a black backpack. The man may now be shirtless.
South County Technical High School is now on lockdown as a precaution, officials said at 9:50 a.m., though school is not in session. There are no high school students in the building, but staff are present, school officials confirmed.
Police are encouraging residents to report any suspicious activity to the police department.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.