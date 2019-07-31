Updated at 11:40 a.m. with more information from police.
SUNSET HILLS • Police ended their search for a man in the area of West Watson and Robyn roads after he was not located, police said Wednesday morning. Police have not released details as to why they were searching for the man.
Police posted on social media just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday that they were looking for the man in that area. They described him as a white man with a shaved head wearing blue jeans, carrying a black backpack, who may have been shirtless.
Police advised residents to stay inside their homes.
South County Technical High School went on lockdown as a precaution, officials said at 9:50 a.m., though school is not in session. There are no high school students in the building, but staff are present, school officials confirmed. They lifted the lockdown a half-hour later.
Police are still encouraging residents to report any suspicious activity.