Sunset Hills police officer died of 'natural causes,' funeral procession planned

ST. LOUIS — Police said Thursday at Lindberg Boulevard will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday for a funeral procession for a Sunset Hills officer who died at home last weekend.

A police spokesman said Thursday that Officer Christina Meier died of "natural causes" Saturday in her home after working a night shift. She had worked for the Sunset Hills Police Department since 2013 and worked before that as a Jefferson County sheriff's deputy.

Sunset Hills Sgt. Jeff Senior said Meier family's would not allow officials to disclose any more information about the cause of her death. Officials were still determining whether her death would be considered in the line of duty.

A funeral procession was planned for 8:45 a.m. Friday from Kutis Funeral Home Affton, 10151 Gravois Road, to St. Justin the Martyr, 11910 Eddie and Park Road, Sunset Hills.

Lindbergh Boulevard will be closed in all directions from Eddie and Park to Gravois from around 8:45 to 10:30 a.m., police said.