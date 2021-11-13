 Skip to main content
Sunset Hills police officer dies at home, department says
SUNSET HILLS — A Sunset Hills police officer died at her home Saturday, according to the Sunset Hills Police Department.

The department said Officer Christy Meier died unexpectedly at her home after working a night shift. The department provided no other details about her death.

Meier worked for Sunset Hills Police Department since 2013 and before that as a Jefferson County sheriff's deputy since 2007, the department said.

"As an agency we are grieving, knowing each officer, like members of the community, had different and unique experiences with Officer Meier," the department said on Facebook. Our most heartfelt condolences and sorrow to her loving family as she leaves behind a husband, two children, grandchildren, and numerous other extended family."

Sunset Hills Police Officer Christy Meier

Sunset Hills Police Officer Christy Meier died at her home on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, after working a night shift at the department, officials announced on Saturday.
