Sunset Hills police probe alleged theft scheme at Jimmy John's franchise

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The owner of a Sunset Hills Jimmy John's restaurant believes he has been the victim of a lengthy scheme that cost him as much as $100,000 in sales.

Sunset Hills police Sgt. Jeffrey Senior confirmed Tuesday that they are investigating a reported theft from the restaurant at 3751 South Lindbergh Boulevard, but said their inquiry is ongoing and they could provide no additional information. No one has been charged.

Store owner Steve Saladin said he believes two employees may have stolen about $2,000 a week for an unknown period of time. He is alleging they pocketed the money when customers paid with cash, and then didn't ring up the sales on the register so they wouldn't show up among the restaurant's receipts.

Saladin said he became suspicious last month that there may be a discrepancy between money coming in and food being sold when he covered shifts for the two employees.

As he was tallying up lunch sales during the midday shift change — calculating and disbursing cash tips for delivery drivers, counting and checking cash deposits — he noticed the $350 in cash sales was much larger than what the two managers usually reported depositing on a given day, which was normally between $40 and $60.

"So it struck me as odd that I had so many cash-paying customers the day I worked," he told the Post-Dispatch. "So, I decided to work the shifts for them on Monday and Tuesday."

The difference in cash sales persisted, he said.

So the franchise owner repositioned a store camera to face the drive-thru register and then asked his friends to get lunch in the drive-thru and pay with cash.

Watching in real-time, Saladin said he saw one of the workers make change for his friend and then said he could see that person cancel the order on the register's screen. The other worker had looked at the screen before the order was canceled, Saladin said.

"Normally, the receipt prints out and the employees make the order using that," he said. "I knew theoretically what they were doing, but this kind of brought it home for me."

He alleges the losses may have run $300 to $500 each day they worked, about five or six days a week.

Saladin said he's in the process of going through his records and comparing numbers, trying to determine when the discrepancies began.

Saladin said he closed the store Thursday because the two employees walked out, knowing that he was digging into the matter, and he did not have the staff to operate the store without them.

He said he plans to hand over his evidence to police this week.

"Being that we are coming off arguably the most difficult time for retail businesses in our history, this was particularly devastating," he said.

Saladin owns the Sunset Hills Jimmy John's, as well as a Jimmy John's in Fenton at 750 Gravois Bluffs Boulevard.

Two other locations he operated closed during the pandemic, Saladin said. He also runs a donut shop in Ellisville with his wife.

