Sunset Hills police search for auto theft suspect who claimed money blew away

SUNSET HILLS — Police on Thursday said they're continuing to search for a man who drove off in a woman's Lexus SUV at a gas station on Watson Road.

The man approached the woman last Friday and told her his money had blown underneath her car, Sunset Hills police said. The woman walked around to the passenger side of the car to help him look for it, and the man entered the driver's seat and drove away.

The man is described as black, 5-foot-11 and around 180 pounds with shoulder-length dreadlocks, wearing gray pants, a black jacket with orange shoulders and orange stripes on the backs of the sleeves.

Before walking up to the woman's SUV, the man was seen getting out of the passenger side of what police believe was a white Audi SUV parked at another pump. The driver of the Audi did not get out of the vehicle and when the suspect drove off in the woman's SUV, the Audi also left the gas station.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the theft to call Sunset Hills police at 314-849-4400.

