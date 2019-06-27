ST. LOUIS — About 100 backers of Circuit Attorney Kimberly N. Gardner rallied outside City Hall Thursday afternoon, many of them chanting “Hands Off Kim” and other slogans and carrying signs supporting her.
Some of them then marched around City Hall to underscore their point.
Several speakers complained that Gardner has been treated unfairly by the court system in the aftermath of her office’s investigation last year of then-Gov. Eric Greitens.
Among other things, they alleged that while a special prosecutor was named to look into accusations of perjury in a deposition by a Gardner-hired investigator, there hasn’t been a serious look by authorities at Gardner’s complaint that Greitens’ lawyers threatened to ruin her career.
“Where is the balance on the scales of justice?” St. Louis NAACP president Adolphus Pruitt II said in an interview.
He said that and other recent actions by city and court officials “further erode the trust the African American community has in the system.”
Gardner’s former investigator, William Don Tisaby, was indicted earlier this month on perjury and evidence-tampering charges. His lawyer says he is innocent and the target of a racially-motivated grand jury probe. Gardner and Tisaby both are black.
Another speaker, Jerryl Christmas, a local attorney, called the Tisaby case a “witch hunt in order to intimidate and embarrass Kimberly Gardner and to keep her from being re-elected” next year.
Protesters also reiterated their call for Circuit Judge Michael Mullen to lift a gag order in the Tisaby case so Gardner can explain her side.
They also called for the dismissal of City Counselor Julian Bush, who with the police department requested the special prosecutor that led the Tisaby probe.