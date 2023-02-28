ST. LOUIS — About 30 people rallied Tuesday morning outside the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis, where they blamed Judge Bryan L. Hettenbach for his role in a robbery case that's ignited a new round of backlash against Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner's office.

"What we have here today is a judge who is hiding, smiling, while the circuit attorney of the city of St. Louis is being lynched for the errors in judgment that (Hettenbach) made," said Community Justice Coalition member Walle Amusa. "He was the one responsible for not revoking the bond. He is the one responsible for Janae Edmondson losing her legs."

CJC, a group of community leaders advocating for policy reforms to end mass incarceration and the subsequent cycle of poverty, organized Tuesday's rally in support of Gardner.

The city's circuit attorney came under fire last week because the suspect in a downtown St. Louis crash was out on bond for a 2020 robbery case despite violating his bond conditions more 50 times. Daniel Riley is accused of then crashing into pedestrian Janae Edmondson, 17, and pinning her between two cars. Both of her legs were amputated after the crash.

Riley's robbery case had once been set for trial, but prosecutors dismissed and refiled the case. After the crash, a spokesperson for the office erroneously said the case had been dismissed because the victim was dead. The office later said the mistake was due to a "computer system error."

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed a lawsuit seeking to remove Gardner from office, citing “negligence” and mishandling of multiple cases. And Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, a frequent Gardner ally, said the city's top prosecutor had "lost the trust of the people."

But on Thursday, supporters said blame was misplaced on Gardner's office.

"There was a rush, a hysterical rush to blame somebody that they have always wanted to get rid of," Amusa said. "Some of our people, including some very good people — Black and white — rushed to judgment."

Zaki Baruti, chair of the CJC coalition, said the group plans to ask Mayor Jones to apologize.

Several CJC members traveled to Jefferson City on Monday for a Senate hearing on a bill that would allow Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, to appoint a special prosecutor for certain types of violent crimes in St. Louis and other high-crime jurisdictions in the state.

Supporters pointed to an order that shows a prosecutor's request for bond revocation was denied by the court.

"But no one talked about the receipts," CJC member Willie Boyd said Tuesday. "Nobody talks about that? Why? Because they want to spin a false narrative. We are tired of it. Racism exists in St. Louis and in the state of Missouri — and that’s a fact."

Redditt Hudson, diversion specialist for Gardner, told the Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee on Monday that the issue "was framed erroneously" when Gardner was blamed for allowing Riley to remain out on bond.

"Kim Gardner has not lost the trust of the community," Baruti said. "She is a victim of the most vicious, coordinated attack on an elected official in the history of St. Louis. It is a malicious campaign to malign her name, character and destroy her record of achievement."