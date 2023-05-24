ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a man with fatally shooting another person outside of an apartment complex in north St. Louis.

J.B. "Bob" Loggins III, 39, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and a drug charge after police found a surveillance video that captured the shooting of Jason Palmer.

Police said Loggins shot Palmer, 37, outside The Gardens at Renaissance Place apartment complex at 3117 Thomas Street just before 1 a.m. May 3.

A witness told police that Loggins and Palmer had been arguing right before the shooting, though it was unclear why. Palmer told the witness he was going to Loggins' apartment to confront him, according to a warrant application filed by investigators.

Authorities collected surveillance video from the scene that showed Loggins and Palmer arguing, then Loggins pulling out a gun and shooting Palmer, court documents say. Loggins also gave another person roughly 81 grams of methamphetamine, which was later turned over to police.

Loggins is being held in the St. Louis jail without bond.