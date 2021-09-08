Surveillance video leads to murder charges after man found dead near Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS — Three people, including one juvenile boy, have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was found near the Gateway Arch, police said Wednesday.
Mark Perry, 35, of Florissant, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in Monday's fatal shooting.
A 29-year-old woman also was arrested in connection with the shooting death, and charges are being sought from the circuit attorney's office, police said. The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the woman until charges are filed. A 16-year-old boy also is in custody.
Just before midnight Monday, police responding to a shooting found Brandon Scott, 29, of the 3800 Block of Eichelberger Street, dead inside a vehicle on the steps leading to the Gateway Arch grounds. He had been shot multiple times, police said.
Scott was inside a blue Dodge Charger near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Second Street near the Eads Bridge.
Surveillance video of the vehicle from which shots were fired at Scott's car led to the arrests, according to court documents.
No attorney was listed for Scott.