Surveillance video shows Kirkwood High, middle schools being defaced with racist graffiti

UPDATED at 10 a.m. Monday with surveillance video.

Kirkwood police are investigating "racist and derogatory statements" spray painted Wednesday night on buildings at Kirkwood High School and Nipher and North Kirkwood middle schools.

"Our staff members, district administration and the board of education strongly condemn racism, hate speech and acts of vandalism," read an email Thursday to families from Kirkwood Superintendent Dave Ulrich. "We will work closely with the Kirkwood Police Department to ensure a complete investigation into this matter."

The vandalized areas were cleaned by maintenance staff overnight, Ulrich said.

A student reported the graffiti at Kirkwood High around 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to Principal Michael Havener.

"Several students did see the vandalism, and I am receiving reports of social media posts … we will immediately address this situation with students and staff members to reinforce that this is not how we conduct ourselves as Pioneers," Havener wrote in a separate email.

The graffiti at the middle schools was discovered later in the night during a staff maintenance check of all schools in the district.

"We are living in a messy world right now, and as your child’s principal, I believe it is my responsibility to ensure every child at (North Kirkwood Middle School) is safe and our differences and similarities as human beings are valued and respected," Tim Cochran wrote in his own email.

