Survey on Missouri police oversight shows support for changes in training, discipline

POST approves the curriculum at the state's police academies, and the agency requires officers to complete an additional 24 hours of training per year to maintain their license.

Some commissioners voiced support for reviewing new training options in response to the surveys, including courses on how officers can better respond to people with mental illness, training standards designed specifically for command staff and police chiefs, and more education in the academy of the history of police officers' relationship with minority communities.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak was among the commissioners who supported adding more historical context to the curriculum.

"It’s important for us to have an acknowledgment of our history of policing," Marshak said. "I think that can go a long way to improve our relationships in the future."

Marshak was one of two appointees added to the commission in June by Gov. Mike Parson after House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, publicly complained about vacant seats and lack of action by the board. Gary Hill, who serves as chief of police at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, is the second new member.

A series of responses claimed that many officers do not benefit from completing online training.