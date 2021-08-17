Suspect, 16, arrested in connection with killing of St. Louis teen

ST. LOUIS — A juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy last month.

The 16-year-old unidentified suspect is the second person to be arrested in connection to a July 11 killing at the Preservation Square apartments in the Carr Square neighborhood. Police have identified the victim as Kyle Falker, 15.

Kyle was with friends that Sunday afternoon when a car came by and someone inside fired at them, police said. Police believe Kyle was shot with a rifle.

Dashaun Ewing, 19, was charged with murder in connection with the same fatal shooting earlier this month.

The 16-year-old suspect's case will go to the juvenile courts.

