Suspect arrested after brief shootout with police; no one injured

PEVELY — A Pevely man was arrested Friday after a brief shootout with police in which no one was hurt, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday.

Jason Gene Phillips, 44, was arrested after he allegedly struck and choked his former girlfriend.

After Pevely police officers sprayed him with pepper spray, he pointed a shotgun at them. An officer fired his gun toward Phillips, who then fired his shotgun at the officers, police say.

The officers called for assistance, and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team took him into custody without injury.