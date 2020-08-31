Suspect arrested after Maryland Heights shooting leaves 18-year-old injured

UPDATED at 4 p.m. Monday with additional information from police.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — An 18-year-old man was shot in the abdomen at the Bennington Heights apartment complex on Sunday, police said.

The shooting victim knew the suspect, who has been arrested, police said Monday. The suspect won't be named until charges are filed, officials said.

Officer Terry Mancusi, a department spokeswoman, said the incident occurred about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Police responded to the 2200 block of Basston Drive, off Bennington Place, where they found the 18-year-old and transported him to the hospital. He was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police said the incident "appears to have been in retaliation for a domestic incident that occurred earlier in the day," but declined to give more information.

Police said the shooting was isolated and there is "no known threat to the community." The shooting remains under investigation.