Suspect arrested in connection with shooting outside Sky Zone in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the Sept. 19 shooting in the parking lot of the Sky Zone trampoline park.
The Chesterfield Police Department arrested Barrett Ivy Jr., 33, and issued warrants for first-degree assault and armed criminal action, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Police said one person was shot in the Chesterfield Sky Zone parking lot, located at 17379 Edison Avenue in Chesterfield.
Police said he last known address was in Florissant.
