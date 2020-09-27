 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suspect arrested in connection with shooting outside Sky Zone in Chesterfield
0 comments

Suspect arrested in connection with shooting outside Sky Zone in Chesterfield

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Ivy

Barrett Ivy Jr., in an image released by the Chesterfield Police Department before his arrest.

CHESTERFIELD — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the Sept. 19 shooting in the parking lot of the Sky Zone trampoline park.

The Chesterfield Police Department arrested Barrett Ivy Jr., 33, and issued warrants for first-degree assault and armed criminal action, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

Police said one person was shot in the Chesterfield Sky Zone parking lot, located at 17379 Edison Avenue in Chesterfield.

Police said he last known address was in Florissant.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports