Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of a Vinita Park man
VINITA PARK — A 31-year-old man was fatally shot at about 6:45 p.m. Monday in a residence in the 8300 block of Midland Boulevard, and a suspect is in custody, the North County Police Cooperative said.

A 29-year-old man who left the scene in a vehicle was caught by police at about 9 p.m., police said.

Criminal charges are pending.  

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Editor’s note: The ages of the victim and suspect were reversed in an earlier version of this story.

