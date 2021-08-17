 Skip to main content
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of two women in Ferguson
Update: This story has been updated with the arrest of a suspect. 

ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been arrested in a shooting in Ferguson over the weekend that left two women dead, police said.

The shooting happened during a confrontation among five people Saturday night at a home in Ferguson's Forestwood neighborhood, police said. 

The suspect has not been identified as charges are pending. He was arrested Tuesday in St. Louis.

Investigators were called about 7:05 p.m. Saturday to the Ferguson home, where a woman had arrived earlier and confronted the person who lived there. 

During the argument, two other women arrived, and one of them pulled out a handgun, Ferguson police Chief Frank McCall said. 

A male relative of the homeowner tried to step in but was assaulted by one of the women confronting them, police said. 

The argument continued into the basement of the house where the man pulled out a gun and shot and killed the woman waving the handgun and also struck another woman, McCall said. The male relative then fled the area in a black Cadillac. 

Both of the women were pronounced dead at the scene. 

One of the women was identified Tuesday as 29-year-old Shaunta Johnson, according to the St. Louis County medical examiner's office. 

One of the shooting victims was a cousin of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, the mayor confirmed on Twitter on Monday afternoon. "Another life taken too soon," she tweeted.

Police initially classified the shooting Saturday as a "home invasion" because the women forced their way inside during the argument, but that was later changed to "domestic dispute," McCall said. 

Now, police said the people were "familiar" with each other but did not live with each other, making the domestic violence classification also inaccurate.

