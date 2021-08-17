Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of two women in Ferguson

Update: This story has been updated with the arrest of a suspect.

ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been arrested in a shooting in Ferguson over the weekend that left two women dead, police said.

The shooting happened during a confrontation among five people Saturday night at a home in Ferguson's Forestwood neighborhood, police said.

The suspect has not been identified as charges are pending. He was arrested Tuesday in St. Louis.

Investigators were called about 7:05 p.m. Saturday to the Ferguson home, where a woman had arrived earlier and confronted the person who lived there.

During the argument, two other women arrived, and one of them pulled out a handgun, Ferguson police Chief Frank McCall said.

A male relative of the homeowner tried to step in but was assaulted by one of the women confronting them, police said.

The argument continued into the basement of the house where the man pulled out a gun and shot and killed the woman waving the handgun and also struck another woman, McCall said. The male relative then fled the area in a black Cadillac.

Both of the women were pronounced dead at the scene.