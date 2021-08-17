Suspect arrested in July 16 fatal shooting in Ferguson

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis man charged last month in a deadly shooting in Ferguson has been arrested.

Garry Q. Rodgers, 24, was arrested Tuesday in St. Louis, Ferguson police Chief Frank McCall said.

Rodgers was charged in July with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 16 shooting death of Austin Phillips, 26. Court documents list Rodgers' address in the 2900 block of Nebraska Avenue in St. Louis.

Police believe Rodgers and Phillips, of St. Ann, got into an argument near Highmont Drive and Gage Drive in Ferguson that night just prior to the shooting. Police found Phillips on the ground and wounded after receiving several reports of gunfire in the area. Phillips later died at a hospital.

It was not known if Rodgers has an attorney yet.