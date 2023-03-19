ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a woman in north St. Louis County.

Authorities said Darrick Dillon, 47, and Adayshia Jackson, 28, got into an argument Saturday when Dillon shot Jackson several times. Jackson ran from the home, but Dillon dragged her body back into the house, located on the 1100 block of Soria Street.

Dillon stole Jackson's phone and disposed of the gun used to kill her, St. Louis County police said. He confessed to his parents that he killed Jackson and that he "was going away," police said in a release.

Dillon confessed to police and was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and three counts of tampering with evidence, authorities said. Dillon, who lives on the 1500 block of Doris Drive in unincorporated north county, is being held on $500,000 cash bond.

Police said Dillon and Jackson had been in a relationship.

Woman found fatally shot in north St. Louis County home Police said they found the woman shot to death at a home in Spanish Lake just after 2 a.m. Saturday.