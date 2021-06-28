Suspect arrested in weekend homicide in Ferguson apartment complex

Updated at 5 p.m. with more details

FERGUSON — A suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting Sunday morning inside an apartment in the 1300 block of Sharondale Circle in Ferguson, police said Monday.

Byron Collier, 29, of St. Louis has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, according to Ferguson police. He was being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center. It was not known if he had an attorney.

The name of the shooting victim, a 27-year-old man, has not been released. He was shot about 8 a.m. Sunday in the Park Ridge Apartments complex. Officers responding to a 911 alert to the shooting found the wounded man inside the apartment building, Ferguson police Chief Jason Armstrong said Sunday. The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead of his wounds.

The suspected gunman was photographed by surveillance cameras fleeing the scene, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting followed an "altercation" inside one of the apartments between the victim and the photographed suspect, Armstrong said. It was unclear whether the two men knew one another, he said Sunday.