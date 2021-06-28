 Skip to main content
Suspect arrested in weekend homicide in Ferguson apartment complex
Updated at 5 p.m. with more details

FERGUSON  A suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting Sunday morning inside an apartment in the 1300 block of Sharondale Circle in Ferguson, police said Monday.

Byron Collier, 29, of St. Louis has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, according to Ferguson police. He was being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center. It was not known if he had an attorney.

The name of the shooting victim, a 27-year-old man, has not been released. He was shot about 8 a.m. Sunday in the Park Ridge Apartments complex. Officers responding to a 911 alert to the shooting found the wounded man inside the apartment building, Ferguson police Chief Jason Armstrong said Sunday. The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead of his wounds. 

The suspected gunman was photographed by surveillance cameras fleeing the scene, police said. 

Investigators believe the shooting followed an "altercation" inside one of the apartments between the victim and the photographed suspect, Armstrong said. It was unclear whether the two men knew one another, he said Sunday. 

A third person was inside the apartment unit when the shooting occurred, Armstrong said. Investigators interviewed that person, a resident of the apartment building, Armstrong said.

The killing Sunday was the second shooting at the Park Ridge Apartments complex in two days. 

A man was shot in the ankle at the apartment building about noon Saturday and taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, Armstrong said. 

He added that investigators do not believe it was related to the fatal shooting Sunday. 

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

